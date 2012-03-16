FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

March 16, 2012

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Several banks including Goldman Sachs have shown an interest in buying American International Group’s troubled assets tied to the insurer’s bailout, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Bayer has made a non-binding offer for the animal healthcare business of Pfizer, even though it believes a spin-off is more likely, a German paper reported in an article to be published in its Friday edition.

Deals of the day:

