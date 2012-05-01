FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 1, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Bank of America is planning to cut up to 400 jobs in its investment banking, corporate banking, and sales and trading units, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Indian group UB Holdings is in talks with private equity funds Blackstone and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to sell some of its commercial real estate for 6.5 billion rupees ($123 million), the Times of India newspaper reported, citing unnamed banking sources.

Deals of the day:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.