UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, May 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Bank of America is planning to cut up to 400 jobs in its investment banking, corporate banking, and sales and trading units, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Indian group UB Holdings is in talks with private equity funds Blackstone and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to sell some of its commercial real estate for 6.5 billion rupees ($123 million), the Times of India newspaper reported, citing unnamed banking sources.

