May 9, 2012

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, May 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Freddie Mac is preparing to name Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as its next CEO, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

* China Development Bank Corp (CDB), a policy bank that lends at Beijing’s behest, has agreed to expand financing to a range of infrastructure, industry and social projects with Chongqing Municipal Government, the Chongqing Daily reported.

* Panasonic Corp is expected to post a group net profit of about 50 billion yen ($627 million) for the year ending March 2013, helped by structural reforms, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said.

* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is eyeing three big investments in the near term, setting a high bar for the acquisitions as he pursues ambitious returns of at least 20 percent, he told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

