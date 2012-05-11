FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
May 11, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Bic Camera Inc will buy a majority stake in rival Kojima Co to create Japan’s second-largest consumer electronics discount retailer, with annual group sales of around 1 trillion yen ($12.5 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

* Mortgage lender Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France has mandated HSBC to try to find a buyer for itself, financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

* Italian phone company Telecom Italia will invest 9 billion euros over the next three years to develop its business in Italy, Chief Executive Franco Bernabe said in an interview on Thursday with La Stampa newspaper.

* Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and its labor union agreed to reduce corporate pension fund payouts for current employees and save 106.5 billion yen ($1.33 billion) over 10 years, the Nikkei said.

