Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
May 16, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* New lending by China’s four biggest state-owned banks was flat in the first two weeks of May and total deposits extended April’s decline to fall by around 200 billion yuan ($31.65 billion), the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

* A group of Japanese firms is in talks to pay $4.4 billion for a stake in Australia’s Wheatstone gas field that had been set aside for bailed-out nuclear operator Tepco, as the country looks to shore up long-term energy supplies, the Nikkei business daily reported.

