Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Billionaire investor Warren Buffett sought to buy Residential Capital from Ally Financial before the U.S. auto and mortgage lender put its home-lending unit into bankruptcy, Bloomberg said, citing three persons familiar with the matter.

* The three remaining contenders to acquire the London Metal Exchange have all valued it at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Financial Times reported. CME Group, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. are vying for control of the bourse, the FT said.