Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is set to buy Bank of America Corp’s stake in their Japanese private banking venture for 39 billion yen ($470 million), Bloomberg reported, quoting two people with knowledge of the matter.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy an 80 percent stake in Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS from London-based private equity group BC Partners, the Financial Times reported.

