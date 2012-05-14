FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* China’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which allows some foreign investors to invest in mainland stocks and bonds, will be relaxed in three areas so more investors can take part in the scheme, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

* Dubai is planning to tie up with Samsung Life Insurance in a partnership to sell life insurance in emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.

* British airline Flybe Group is interested in buying Danish Cimber Sterling that declared bankruptcy earlier this month, Finnish public broadcaster YLE said on Monday.

* Kabel Deutschland has won the race for regional German cable company Tele Columbus, outbidding Deutsche Telekom and Liberty Global, Financial Times Deutschland reported, without specifying its sources.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.