Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* China may increase the maximum amount that a foreign financial institution can invest in the country’s capital markets as part of broad reforms in the sector, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

* General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial Inc’s international operations, GM’s chief executive told Bloomberg.

