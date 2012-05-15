Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, May 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* China may increase the maximum amount that a foreign financial institution can invest in the country’s capital markets as part of broad reforms in the sector, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

* General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial Inc’s international operations, GM’s chief executive told Bloomberg.