May 24, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Morgan Stanley and other underwriters have made a profit of about $100 million stabilising Facebook stock since trading began on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Russian lender Sberbank is hopeful a stake sale in it, as part of the nation’s wider privatisation programme, will happen this year, chief executive German Gref told Kommersant daily on Thursday.

Deals of the day:

