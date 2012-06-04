UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, June 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Lufthansa is planning to sell off its LSG Sky Chefs and IT Services units, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said.

* Health insurer WellPoint Inc plans to buy contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc for a transaction value close to $900 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Two of the biggest car dealers for the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD have stopped paying an advance subsidy of 120,000 yuan ($18,850) to buyers of its electric cars, the South China Morning Post said.

* China will continue to invest in euro zone government debt and other assets and urges the single-currency bloc to step up reforms to stem its debt crisis, China’s Central Bank Chief Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published in the Chinese Business News.