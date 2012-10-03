FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
October 3, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Petrobras is poised to sell up to $6 billion of its Gulf of Mexico assets in one of its biggest divestments as the global commodity slowdown forces Brazil’s biggest companies into a new era of austerity, the Financial Times reported.

* French nuclear group Areva and China’s Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) have walked away from the UK’s 6-gigawatt Horizon project, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

