Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Petrobras is poised to sell up to $6 billion of its Gulf of Mexico assets in one of its biggest divestments as the global commodity slowdown forces Brazil’s biggest companies into a new era of austerity, the Financial Times reported.

* French nuclear group Areva and China’s Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) have walked away from the UK’s 6-gigawatt Horizon project, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.