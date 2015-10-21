FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UK Ombudsman says ready to rule against CMC on franc trade complaint
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 21, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-UK Ombudsman says ready to rule against CMC on franc trade complaint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to add story slug for media clients)

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The UK Financial Ombudsman has ruled against trading firm CMC Markets in an initial opinion on a complaint over losses suffered by a client following the removal of Switzerland’s ceiling on the Swiss franc’s exchange rate in January.

A letter sent by the Ombudsman to CMC and dated Oct. 20, seen by Reuters, said CMC’s systems initially confirmed as executed the trades of the client before later that day adjusting prices to lower levels.

“It therefore remains my view that CMC has not demonstrated that the price of (the) trades were wrong and that it was wrong for it to have later changed them,” the Ombudsman said in the letter. It said the company should return the value of the adjustments to the client concerned.

CMC, which said in January it sustained some losses from the franc trades, had no immediate comment on the letter.

The letter said the company had until Nov. 3 to respond to the opinion. (Reporting By Patrick Graham; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.