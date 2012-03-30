BlackRock calls for action on conflicts of interest in ETFs

* Says regulators need to go further on conflicts of interest

* Deadline for responses to ESMA proposals March 30

* Focus on securities lending misplaced

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Regulators in Europe are not going far enough in addressing conflicts of interest that arise in the ETF industry, when providers are also owned by banks, BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager and ETF provider, said on Friday.

In Europe providers of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) - open-ended funds that can be bought and sold like shares on a stock exchange - are divided between asset managers like BlackRock’s iShares, specialist providers like Source and investment banks like Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank, who own ETF arms Lyxor and db x-trackers.

There are also two different index-tracking methods: physical ETFs, which take in baskets of the underlying assets tracked by the index, and so-called synthetic ETFs, which aim to replicate returns through the use of derivatives.

In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on synthetic products, BlackRock estimates.

BlackRock believes potential conflicts of interests arise when a synthetic ETF provider enters into a derivative agreement with its investment banking parent, because the costs it pays for the swap could be uncompetitive and beneficial to the bank.

“If you have a single counterparty that is your affiliate there is not really the same incentive to ensure that the swap spread is competitive, and that represents a potential conflict of interest,” Tim Lubans, director of legal and compliance at BlackRock told journalists at a briefing.

In response to guidelines published in January for consultation by Europe’s market watchdog, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), BlackRock advocates that alongside greater transparency, regulators should restrict ETF providers from only using one counterparty that is affiliated to a parent company and instead should be forced to use multiple counterparties.

REGULATORY SCRUTINY

Increased scrutiny of the 1.7 trillion dollar industry has been fueled by ETFs’ performance during major market events like the May 6, 2010 “flash crash”, along with warnings by international watchdogs and by the recent proliferation of more complex exchange-traded products which some say may be confusing to average retail investors.

Regulatory scrutiny has also focused on the wider debate surrounding physical versus synthetic ETFs in Europe.

Synthetic providers worried that the new ESMA proposals might undermine their products by reclassifying them as “complex”, following warnings last year from international watchdogs that the use of derivatives could expose investors to collateral and counterparty risk.

But physical ETFs have also been criticised for potential counterparty risks from providers engaging in securities lending, in which the fund lends out securities to outside investors in exchange for collateral and a fee.

Under the ESMA’s proposals, ETF providers would be required to disclose if they make use of securities lending, along with specific criteria and disclosure requirements about the quality and diversification of collateral posted.

BlackRock’s iShares reports its securities lending operations on a daily basis on its website where investors can also see the underlying collateral holdings for each Dublin-domiciled fund. It also states that 40 percent of the revenue earned goes to BlackRock, while 60 percent is returned to investors.

But while BlackRock says it welcomes the scrutiny by regulators, it argued they should focus on the quality of collateral posted when securities are lent out rather than any new diversification rules.

The ESMA wants to implement any proposed changes this year with the deadline for responses March 30, but BlackRock says at least 12 months would be needed to bring the guidelines into effect.

Preliminary estimates suggest record ETF inflows of 60 billion dollars globally at the start of this year, says BlackRock.