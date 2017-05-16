FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial Freedom settles over reverse mortgage lending for $89 mln
#U.S. Legal News
May 16, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in 5 months

Financial Freedom settles over reverse mortgage lending for $89 mln

Eric Walsh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mortgage lender Financial Freedom agreed to pay a settlement exceeding $89 million to resolve allegations it broke laws stemming from its role in a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The privately held Austin, Texas-based company is alleged to have tried to obtain insurance payments for interest from the Federal Housing Administration despite failing to properly disclose that mortgagees were ineligible for such payments, the department said in a statement.

