Financial Freedom settles over reverse mortgage lending for $89 mln

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mortgage lender Financial Freedom agreed to pay a settlement exceeding $89 million to resolve allegations it broke laws stemming from its role in a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The privately held Austin, Texas-based company is alleged to have tried to obtain insurance payments for interest from the Federal Housing Administration despite failing to properly disclose that mortgagees were ineligible for such payments, the department said in a statement.