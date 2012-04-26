FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

TAKE A LOOK - Reuters financial day in graphics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, APRIL 26 (Reuters) - Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with
associated stories.	
     	
 Euro zone confidence and sentiment             link.reuters.com/bas36s                   
 Pharma companies comparison                    r.reuters.com/qyv57s                      
 UK consumer confidence - Nationwide            link.reuters.com/nyh87s                   
 Hyundai results                                link.reuters.com/cyf87s                   
 Nintendo posts first loss                      link.reuters.com/vug87s                   
 Japan voter support - Ozawa cleared            link.reuters.com/myv63g                   
 China pork prices vs Dalian corn prices        link.reuters.com/hyb87s                   
 New Zealand holds rates                        link.reuters.com/zup55s                   
 Nomura results, overseas profit                link.reuters.com/byg87s    
                                                link.reuters.com/qah87s    
 Chinese banks' performance                     link.reuters.com/wyf87s

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

