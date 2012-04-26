TAKE A LOOK - Reuters financial day in graphics

LONDON, APRIL 26 (Reuters) - Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. Euro zone confidence and sentiment link.reuters.com/bas36s Pharma companies comparison r.reuters.com/qyv57s UK consumer confidence - Nationwide link.reuters.com/nyh87s Hyundai results link.reuters.com/cyf87s Nintendo posts first loss link.reuters.com/vug87s Japan voter support - Ozawa cleared link.reuters.com/myv63g China pork prices vs Dalian corn prices link.reuters.com/hyb87s New Zealand holds rates link.reuters.com/zup55s Nomura results, overseas profit link.reuters.com/byg87s link.reuters.com/qah87s Chinese banks' performance link.reuters.com/wyf87s