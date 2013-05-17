FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worldwide M&A turns negative with 7 pct drop
May 17, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

Worldwide M&A turns negative with 7 pct drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Worldwide merger and acquisitions (M&A) activity is down 7 percent so far this year compared with the same period a year ago, totalling $750 billion after the slowest week for dealmaking this year, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Telecommunications, media & entertainment and consumer staples lead the sectors with strongest year-on-year percentage gains, while materials, energy and power and financials all registered double-digit declines compared with the year before.

For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click on: here Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Holmes

