Moody's set for bank ratings cuts Thurs -sources
June 21, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Moody's set for bank ratings cuts Thurs -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s is expected to announce downgrades of many of the world’s biggest banks later on Thursday, banking industry sources said.

Moody’s has said it will release the ratings reviews on 17 major banks, including significant downgrades for many, by the end of June. Two sources said the downgrades were due to come later on Thursday, although the timing on the release could slip into Friday.

A spokeswoman for Moody’s declined to comment on the exact timing.

