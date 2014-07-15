FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Adamant adds two executives to London investment team
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Adamant adds two executives to London investment team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Adamant Ventures said it added two executives to its London-based investment team.

Ewen Ainsworth joins the company as partner. He will be responsible for investment structuring and commercialization, Adamant said.

Before this, Ainsworth worked with oil and gas exploration and production company Gulf Keystone Petroleum as chief financial officer. He was responsible for commercializing Gulf Keystone’s multi-billion barrel onshore oil discoveries in Kurdistan, Adamant said.

Meb Somani joins Adamant’s investment committee as director. Somani joins from Barclays Natural Resource Investments, a private equity arm of Barclays Capital, where he was managing director and global head of oil and gas principal investment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.