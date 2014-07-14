FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Allianz asset manager hires team to grow emerging markets debt business
July 14, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Allianz asset manager hires team to grow emerging markets debt business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors, an asset manager for Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz SE, said it appointed a four-member team to develop its $1.7 billion global emerging markets debt (EMD) business.

Naveen Kunam was appointed as senior portfolio manager, Shahzad Hasan as portfolio manager, Vlad Andryushchenko as senior research analyst and Eoghan McDonagh as senior trader.

The team will be based in London and work alongside Oleksiy Soroka, who leads EMD credit research.

Kunam joins from ING Investment Management and will manage emerging markets rates and foreign exchange strategies. Hasan joins from Credit Suisse and will be responsible for sovereign and volatility strategies.

Andryushchenko was previously at Renaissance Capital in Moscow. He will focus on global emerging markets financial institutions.

McDonagh joins from global macro hedge fund Eclectica Asset Management.

