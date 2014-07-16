FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ANZ names Mary MacLeod international and institutional banking CFO
MOVES-ANZ names Mary MacLeod international and institutional banking CFO

July 16 (Reuters) - The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said it appointed Mary MacLeod chief financial officer for international and institutional banking.

She will report to Shayne Elliott, the company’s CFO, and Andrew Geczy, chief executive for international and institutional banking, ANZ said.

MacLeod will be responsible for managing the financial performance and regulatory reporting for international and institutional banking across ANZ’s 33 markets, the company said.

Before joining ANZ, MacLeod was deputy CEO of ICBC International, the investment banking arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

