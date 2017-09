July 14 (Reuters) - Arab Banking Corp (ABC) said it appointed Sharon Craggs the head of group compliance at the bank’s headquarters in Bahrain.

The appointment is part of the bank’s efforts to strengthen its compliance functions at the group level, covering offices in 17 different jurisdictions, ABC said.

Craggs will join the bank on Aug. 1. Before this, she worked with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore as head of compliance for Southeast Asia.