MOVES-Bessemer Trust names Ilka Gregory senior wealth adviser
July 11, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Bessemer Trust names Ilka Gregory senior wealth adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Private wealth management and investment advisory firm Bessemer Trust named Ilka Gregory principal and senior wealth adviser.

Gregory will be based in Bessemer’s New York headquarters and report to Eric Gies, co-head of the Northeast United States region.

She will focus on reaching out to ultra-high net worth families in the Northeast region.

Gregory joins from Third Avenue Management, a privately owned investment management firm, where she was a managing director working with high net worth family office and institutional investors.

She has also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a private wealth adviser.

