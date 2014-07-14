MOVES-BNP Paribas asset management division adds 4 executives

July 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Securities Services, the asset management division of BNP Paribas, said it added four executives to its team of UK asset managers.

Ken Back joined as head of asset managers and alternatives sales for the UK. He joins from Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Anne Leyton was appointed head of the fund manager liaison team. She joins from Citigroup Inc, where she was a client executive director working with large asset management clients.

Roman Seydoux joined as global relationship manager for asset managers. Earlier, he worked with Bank of New York Mellon , where he was in charge of relationships with alternative investment managers.

Claire Misata was appointed global relationship manager for asset managers. Misata joins from financial services company Northern Trust Corp, where she was responsible for relationships with multinational asset owners.