FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch names co-heads for Asia rates team
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 9, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch names co-heads for Asia rates team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Claudio Piron and Adarsh Sinha as co-heads of its Asia rates and currencies strategy team.

While Piron was head of EM-Asia fixed income and FX strategy, Adarsh was leading the G10 FX strategy, Asia Pacific.

Piron will be based in Singapore and Adarsh in Hong Kong. They will work to help realize the synergy between its EM and G10 coverage in Asia, the bank said.

Rohit Garg will join the company in September as Asia FX and rates strategist, with a focus on South and Southeast Asia.

Garg joins from BNP Paribas and will be based in Singapore.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.