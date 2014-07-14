MOVES-Credit Suisse names Angie Ma managing director for Greater China

July 14 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Credit Suisse AG said it appointed Angie Ma managing director, sector head and deputy market leader for Greater China.

Based in Hong Kong, Ma will be responsible for the development of team leaders and relationship managers to drive the Swiss bank’s private banking Greater China strategy, Credit Suisse said.

She will report to Jimmy Lee, the market leader for Greater China.

Ma joins from UBS AG, where she was a managing director and deputy regional market manager for the China market.