MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management names new UK head
July 14, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management names new UK head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DeAWM), a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG, named Randy Brown head of its UK operations, a newly created role.

Brown, who will be based in London, has also been appointed global head of DeAWM’s Insurance and Pension Solutions.

He will continue to report to Michele Faissola, head of DeAWM.

With Brown’s appointment as country head, the UK becomes a separate region within DeAWM’s organizational structure. The UK was formerly run as part of the EMEA region.

Brown most recently served as DeAWM’s co-chief investment officer alongside Asoka Wöhrmann.

Prior to this, he was the global head of Deutsche Insurance Asset Management.

In his new role, Brown will lead a team that provides asset management solutions to insurance companies and pension funds worldwide.

