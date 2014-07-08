FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's Jeffrey Mayer to join Cerberus Capital-Bloomberg
July 8, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's Jeffrey Mayer to join Cerberus Capital-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s head of corporate banking and securities for North America, Jeffrey Mayer, is leaving to join Cerberus Capital Management LP, Bloomberg said, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Mayer's replacement may be internal or external, Bloomberg reported, citing two of the people with knowledge of situation. (bloom.bg/1ogEZKo)

Mayer joined Deutsche Bank in 2010 from UBS AG, where he was executive chairman of fixed income, currencies and commodities and head of complex structured products, Bloomberg said.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

