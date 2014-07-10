FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth makes senior appointments to PE business
July 10, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth makes senior appointments to PE business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the wealth management division of Deutsche Bank, appointed Claudio Siniscalco and Jason Sambanju to its private equity & private markets business in newly created roles.

Siniscalco joins as global co-head of co-investments, while Sambanju joins as head of Asia Secondaries.

Siniscalco, based in London, will be responsible for sourcing and executing co-investment opportunities for discretionary and non-discretionary private equity mandates.

He joins from HarbourVest Partners, where he was a principal and co-head of the London direct investment team.

Sambanju will be responsible for sourcing and executing secondary private equity investment opportunities across the Asia region. He will be based in Hong Kong.

Sambanju was previously co-head of Asia for Paul Capital, where he established and managed the firm’s Hong Kong office.

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management had about 934 billion euros ($1.27 trillion) of assets under management as of March 31. ($1 = 0.7345 euros)

