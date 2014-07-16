FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Harcourt Investment appoints Michel Salden as portfolio manager
July 16, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Harcourt Investment appoints Michel Salden as portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Zurich-based privately owned investment manager Harcourt Investment Consulting AG named Michel Salden as senior portfolio manager of the Vontobel Fund - Belvista Commodity.

Salden will take over from current portfolio manager, Jon Andersson, who will focus on his role as portfolio manager of the Vontobel Fund - Belvista Dynamic Commodity, the company said.

Salden was most recently with investment manager PGGM as senior portfolio manager for commodities and global macro investment strategies, Harcourt said.

