MOVES-Harcourt Investment appoints Michel Salden as portfolio manager

July 16 (Reuters) - Zurich-based privately owned investment manager Harcourt Investment Consulting AG named Michel Salden as senior portfolio manager of the Vontobel Fund - Belvista Commodity.

Salden will take over from current portfolio manager, Jon Andersson, who will focus on his role as portfolio manager of the Vontobel Fund - Belvista Dynamic Commodity, the company said.

Salden was most recently with investment manager PGGM as senior portfolio manager for commodities and global macro investment strategies, Harcourt said.