MOVES-Hargreave Hale hires 3 investment managers in York office
July 15, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Hargreave Hale hires 3 investment managers in York office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Hargreave Hale Ltd, a UK-based stockbroking and asset management services provider, said it hired three investment managers in its new office in York.

Tom Holliday and Jim Mersey-Thompson join from investment management firm JM Finn & Co, where they were senior investment managers.

Holliday has over 25 years’ experience in investment management and Jim has worked in the industry for over 10 years.

Adam Horsley joins the firm from private bank Brown Shipley, where he was an investment manager for over eight years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
