MOVES-BTIG Limited, Patron Capital, The Carlyle Group, Warburg Pincus
March 19, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 6 years ago

MOVES-BTIG Limited, Patron Capital, The Carlyle Group, Warburg Pincus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BTIG LIMITED

The European affiliate of broker-dealer BTIG LLC appointed Matthew Cyzer as president and head of European equities of BTIG Limited. Cyzer joins from Goldman Sachs in London, and was previously employed with Deutsche Bank.

PATRON CAPITAL

The institutional investor appointed Mark Collins as chairman of its UK investment activity. Collins joins from Lloyds Banking Group’s business support unit, and was previously employed with GE Capital Real Estate.

THE CARLYLE GROUP

The company named Alexander Pietruska as managing director. Pietruska joins from Lloyds Banking Group in London.

WARBURG PINCUS

The private equity firm appointed Simon Eyers as a managing director based in its London office. Eyers joins from 4D Global Energy Advisors. He was previously employed with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.

