MOVES-KPMG, BTIG Limited, Patron Capital

March 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran brokers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who managed $211 million in client assets.

Advisers Doug Veillette and Dan Donato joined Ameriprise on Friday after more than three decades each in the advising industry.

KPMG

The firm appointed Brian Stephens as the new leader of its banking and finance practice. He succeeds Tony Anzevino, who is assuming a new global client leadership role.

LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO

The investment management company named Jeffrey Schwartz as co-manager of its small cap value and small/mid cap core strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSCRX). He will co-manage the portfolios with Joe Gatz, who has been portfolio manager on these strategies since 2000.

BTIG LIMITED

The European affiliate of broker-dealer BTIG LLC appointed Matthew Cyzer as president and head of European equities of BTIG Ltd. Cyzer joins from Goldman Sachs in London, and was previously employed with Deutsche Bank.

PATRON CAPITAL

The institutional investor appointed Mark Collins as chairman of its UK investment activity. Collins joins from Lloyds Banking Group’s business support unit, and was previously employed with GE Capital Real Estate.

THE CARLYLE GROUP

The company named Alexander Pietruska as managing director. Pietruska joins from Lloyds Banking Group in London.

WARBURG PINCUS

The private equity firm appointed Simon Eyers as a managing director based in its London office. Eyers joins from 4D Global Energy Advisors. He was previously employed with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.

SAIL ADVISORS

The fund management company appointed Jason Filiberti as senior vice president. Filiberti Joins from Arden Asset Management, and was previously employed with Robeco-Sage.