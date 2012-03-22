MOVES-Barclays, UBS, Volksbanken AG, Icahn Enterprises

March 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

The largest U.S. brokerage with 17,649 financial advisers, on Thursday said it added two brokers who last year generated nearly $4 million in revenue for rivals Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse.

ERNST & YOUNG

The accounting firm appointed James W. Carter as president and chief executive of Ernst & Young Capital Advisors LLC. Carter joins from Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

UBS

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Andrea Orcel, the architect of many of Europe’s biggest banking deals, including the break-up of ABN Amro, is leaving to jointly head UBS’s investment bank.

UBS Global Asset Management said Christof Kutsche, chief executive of its Asia Pacific business, is stepping down.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INTERNATIONAL

The insurance broker appointed Alexander Moczarski as chairman. Moczarski joins from Guy Carpenter.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP

The bank holding company appointed Brendan Coughlin as president of its education finance business.

BARCLAYS

The financial services provider appointed Sayoko Kozakai and Patrick Leung as relationship directors, financial institutions, for Japan and Greater China, respectively. Kozakai joins from Citibank Japan and Leung from National Australia Bank Hong Kong.

ICAHN ENTERPRISES

Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March 16.

VOLKSBANKEN AG

Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a stake of up to 49 percent, will get new management after losing nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion) last year, a source close to the situation said.

Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.

HCC INSURANCE HOLDINGS

HCC Insurance appointed William N. Burke as chief operating officer and executive vice president on Wednesday. Burke joins from Aon Risk Solutions.