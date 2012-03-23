FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Coutts, Ageas, UBS AG
#Funds News
March 23, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

MOVES-Coutts, Ageas, UBS AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23(Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG <UBSN.VX >

The U.S. brokerage arm of the Swiss bank shook up its leadership ranks on Friday, removing a layer of management under Chief Executive Officer Robert McCann and giving private wealth management head Jason Chandler a bigger role.

KAMES CAPITAL

The investment management company appointed Piers Hillier as head of overseas equities. Hillier joins from West LB Mellon Asset Management.

HEDGE FUND RESEARCH

HFR appointed Joel M. Schwab as a managing director. Schwab joins from eVestment Alliance LLC.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Jennifer Mathias as its chief financial officer. Mathias joins from Lloyds Banking Group.

The company appointed Errol D‘Souza as chief risk officer for Asia, based in Singapore. D‘Souza joins from UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

AGEAS SA

Belgian real estate investment group Cofinimmo’s Chief Executive Serge Fautre has left the company to take up the reins at insurer Ageas’ real estate arm AG Real Estate, the two companies said on Friday.

