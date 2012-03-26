Moves-Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Citibank, Deloitte

March 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

The largest U.S. brokerage by client assets has hired a team of four former UBS AG advisers, who managed $800 million in client assets at the firm, in one of the biggest team hires out of UBS this year.

Advisers Rick Hughes, Harry Greenberg, Shawn Senior and Daniel Silverberg joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, on Friday.

CITIBANK

Citigroup has appointed company veteran Sameer Kaul as the head of its private banking business in India, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Monday.

DELOITTE

The accountancy firm said the chief executive of its Dutch arm had stepped down with immediate effect after breaking internal rules on owning stakes in companies whose books are audited by the accountancy firm.

KKR & Co LP

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co has hired Tashwinder Singh, a top official with Citigroup, as its director, the U.S. private equity company said on Monday.

JP Morgan

The company’s Asia Chairman and Chief Executive Gaby Abdelnour will quit this summer to pursue personal interests, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. The memo did not name an immediate replacement.

DARBY OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS

The subsidiary of Franklin Resources Inc hired Scott Gregory as a managing director and Arkadiusz Podziewski as principal and head of its Warsaw office.

Prior to joining Darby, Gregory worked at Knight Capital Partners and Mallory Capital Group. Podziewski joins from Innova Capital where he specialized in buy-out and growth capital transactions in Poland and Central Eastern Europe.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The wealth management company appointed Evangelos Assimakos to its Edinburgh office. Assimakos joins from Turcan Connell Solicitors & Asset Managers, where he managed investments for private clients, charities, trusts and family offices for more than five years.