CORRECTED-Moves-Raymond James, JPMorgan Chase, KKR

March 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The investment bank and brokerage has expanded its adviser base in Arizona, adding a veteran Wall Street broker who most recently worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $200 million in client assets.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The Wall Street bank said its board had nominated Timothy Flynn, retired chairman of KPMG International, for election as a director at the bank’s May 15 annual shareholders meeting.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO

John Mack, whose aggressiveness and affinity for cost cutting as chief executive at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse earned him the nickname “Mack the Knife” on Wall Street, has become the latest industry grandee to join Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co as a senior adviser.

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC, a broker-owned wealth manager that has grown by hiring from top U.S. brokerages, has landed a veteran Merrill Lynch adviser who managed $200 million in client assets.

Adviser Charles Holt joined HighTower’s Pagnato-Karp group on Friday after more than two decades at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America.

BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO

The boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it added three former Wells Fargo advisers in Ohio, opening its second branch in the state.

GUARANTY BANCORP

The bank holding company appointed Steve McConahey to its Board of Directors. McConahey is the co-founder of Gate Capital, a private equity investment firm.

TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS

The investment company appointed managing director James O‘Hara as its president.

FOREX CLUB

The online brokerage appointed Michael Klena as its chief executive. He was previously employed with E*Trade Financial.

NOW PENSIONS

The company appointed Win Robbins to its Board of Trustee directors. Robbins was previously employed with Barclays Global Investors and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

MATCHPOINT INVESTMENT FUND

The hedge fund appointed its Chief Financial Officer Ken Chuen as its chief operating officer.