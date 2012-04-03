MOVES-JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse

April 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN

JP Morgan’s Ian Hannam, one of its most senior London-based bankers, has decided to resign after being fined by Britain’s financial watchdog for market abuse, according to an internal memo the bank sent to staff.

CITIGROUP

The third-largest U.S. bank appointed Rohan Weerasinghe as general counsel. Michael Helfer, who has been general counsel and corporate secretary for nine years, will become vice chairman. Both appointments will be effective June 1.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss lender named Tim Perry the new head of oil and natural gas for the Americas, which he adds to his current role as head of Credit Suisse’s Houston office. Ray Wood was named head of power and renewables for the Americas in addition to his current position as global head of renewables, according to a memo the bank sent out to its staff on Monday.

ABN AMRO

The nationalized Dutch bank appointed Daniel Teo as country chief operating officer, Singapore and chief operating officer, private banking, Asia. Teo joins from Bank of Singapore.

NYSE EURONEXT

The chairman of NYSE Euronext’s futures unit Liffe, Hugh Freedberg, will step down next month and Liffe director Alan Whiting will replace him.

The exchange operator also named Peter Leukert as global chief information officer.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s biggest money manager said seven emerging market specialists will be joining the company from BNP Paribas Investment Partners to form a new emerging markets debt team. The new team will be based in London.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

The bank said it has appointed Peter Davis as CEO Japan, effective May 1. Davis is head of utilities and infrastructure at ANZ.

CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC

The investment company appointed Tania Sanders as its chief financial officer and director.

TATA SONS

Madhu Kannan, the youngest CEO of Asia’s oldest bourse, is leaving Bombay Stock Exchange operator BSE Ltd to join Tata Sons, which controls India’s largest corporate house, where he will be group head of business development.

PERMAL GROUP

Permal Group appointed Richard Cordsen as executive vice president of business development and investment advisory. Cordsen joins from Woodbine Capital Advisors.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed James Neill as investment director based in London. Neill joins from Newton Investment Management.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The wealth management start-up that has grown over the past year by attracting brokers from big Wall Street firms, added a veteran former Smith Barney manager, Jerry Eberhardt, to its board of directors.

BERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The wealth management company appointed Paul Cadman as director of IFA sales. Cadman joins from Quilter.

DLA PIPER

The law firm said John Altorelli, Alexander Fraser, Patrick Costello and Gerald Francese have joined the firm’s Corporate and Finance practice as partners in New York. They join from Dewey & LeBoeuf.