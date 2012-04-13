MOVES-WELLS FARGO, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

April 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Six Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers have followed top European dealmaker Andrea Orcel to UBS, weeks after the Swiss bank hired the Italian to co-head its investment bank in a spectacular coup.
Wells Fargo & Company expanded its broker ranks in Colorado, adding a veteran adviser from UBS Wealth Management Americas to its Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage unit, the company said on Friday.
Adviser David Halsch, a three-decade industry veteran, joined Wells Fargo’s Denver office on Thursday from UBS AG’s U.S. brokerage, a recruiter with knowledge of the move told Reuters.
Jay Luo, SAC Capital Advisors’ head in Asia, is leaving Steven A. Cohen’s $14 billion firm, two sources said, in one of the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional hedge fund industry.