MOVES-WELLS FARGO, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

April 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Six Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers have followed top European dealmaker Andrea Orcel to UBS, weeks after the Swiss bank hired the Italian to co-head its investment bank in a spectacular coup.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo & Company expanded its broker ranks in Colorado, adding a veteran adviser from UBS Wealth Management Americas to its Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage unit, the company said on Friday.

Adviser David Halsch, a three-decade industry veteran, joined Wells Fargo’s Denver office on Thursday from UBS AG’s U.S. brokerage, a recruiter with knowledge of the move told Reuters.

SAC CAPITAL ADVISOR

Jay Luo, SAC Capital Advisors’ head in Asia, is leaving Steven A. Cohen’s $14 billion firm, two sources said, in one of the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional hedge fund industry.