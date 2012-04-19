MOVES-Aviva, Credit Suisse, UBS, Barclays

April 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA

The U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary of the global Mizuho Financial Group appointed Jon Bass as Managing Director of its fixed income division. Bass previously served as global head of distribution for MF Global.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking firm said it appointed senior analyst John Hecht and research associate Kyle Joseph. They will focus on specialty finance and other consumer and commercial finance interests.

Hecht joins Stephens as a managing director and research analyst, and was previously managing director and senior research analyst for specialty finance at JMP Securities.

Joseph was previously employed by JMP Securities as an associate and vice president.

AVIVA

Igal Mayer, the head of the British insurer’s flagship European business, has lost his job in a management shakeup intended to streamline the company and boost profit.

Mayer, who ran the continental European units that generated nearly 40 percent of Aviva’s operating profit last year, has resigned and will leave at the end of May.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial services provider appointed Chew Soon Gek as head of strategy and economic research Asia Pacific for private banking based in Singapore. Credit Suisse also said Kum Soek Ching has rejoined the firm as head of Southeast Asia equity research.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank’s co-head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions, Ehren Stenzler, resigned on Wednesday, according to a source close to the matter. Stenzler, a 10-year UBS veteran, formerly led the technology, media and telecommunications M&A team.

BARCLAYS

The bank said on Wednesday its wealth and investment management head will relocate to New York from London to take on a new role as executive chairman of the Americas as the U.K.-based firm bolsters its presence in the United States.

Thomas Kalaris, who has been with Barclays since September 1996, previously worked at JP Morgan for 18 years in a number of roles including head of fixed income sales, trading and research.

BOVILL

The consulting firm made three new appointments to meet the demand for regulatory service advice. Rachel Aldridge joins in a newly created role of chief operating officer. It also appointed Francesca Bell and Andrew Garner as consultants. All three will work out of the London office.

LCP

The consultancy said it appointed Emma Watkins as principal within its pension buy-out practice. Watkins joins on April 23 from MetLife.

LPL FINANCIAL

The largest U.S. independent broker-dealer and a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would realign executive roles.

The company named Robert Moore as president and chief operating officer, effective May 1, and said it would relieve him of his responsibilities as chief financial officer once a replacement was found. It also made three other appointments to its management team.

SOUTHWEST SECURITIES

The principal broker-dealer owned by Texas-based SWS Group Inc has hired a former UBS Wealth Management Americas veteran to join its Private Client Group in Dallas.

Charles Eldemire joined Southwest Securities on Friday after more than two decades at UBS, where he was a managing director in Dallas.