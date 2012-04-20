MOVES-Moody's, RBC Wealth management

April 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOODY‘S

The rating agency appointed its lead independent director Henry McKinnell Jr as chairman of the board and elected Chief Executive Raymond McDaniel, Jr, to the newly created position of president.

PHH CORPORATION

The mortgage company appointed Robert Crowl as executive vice president effective April 26. Crowl will also assume the role of chief financial officer after the company reports its first quarter results. He joins from Sun Bancorp Inc.

TROIKA DIALOG

Moscow’s oldest brokerage, which was bought by Sberbank in early 2011, appointed Anatoly Popov as head of the company’s retail business. Popov joined Sberbank in May 2011 from Vimpelcom where he headed the company’s Kazakh operations.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of the Royal Bank of Canada , added five advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Thursday in its latest big hire out of the largest U.S. brokerage.