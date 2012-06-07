FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Zurich Insurance, KPMG, Kestrel Investment
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Zurich Insurance, KPMG, Kestrel Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Europe’s second-biggest insurer by market capitalization named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution & marketing for its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to Thomas Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.

KPMG

The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from Alvarez & Marsal.

It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and Duncan Calverley as directors in the team.

KESTREL INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager. He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.