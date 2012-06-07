MOVES-Zurich Insurance, KPMG, Kestrel Investment

June 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Europe’s second-biggest insurer by market capitalization named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution & marketing for its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to Thomas Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.
The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from Alvarez & Marsal.
It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and Duncan Calverley as directors in the team.
The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.
The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager. He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.