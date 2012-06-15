MOVES- Old Mutual

June 15(Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The insurer named Paul Feeney chief executive of its wealth management business. Feeney, who is currently chief executive of Old Mutual’s long term savings asset management business, joined the firm this year. He will take up his new role on Aug. 1. He has previously worked with BNY Mellon Asset Management, Gartmore, NatWest Investments and Coutts Group.