MOVES-Man Group, Carlyle, Bank of Ireland

June 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CAPITAL SOURCE INC

The company has hired John Dixon and Tom Yaeger to lead its premium finance lending group. Dixon was a division president and general counsel at First Insurance Funding Corp. Yaeger worked more than 20 years for AIG’s premium financing businesses, including 4 years as head of life insurance premium finance business.

MAN GROUP PLC

The hedge fund firm has named Tim Peach as managing director and head of its operations in Asia Pacific, a spokeswoman for the $59 billion company told Reuters.

CARLYLE GROUP

The U.S. private equity fund said it hired Neeraj Bharadwaj as managing director of its India investment team.

BANK OF IRELAND

The bank appointed Archie Kane to the board as a non-executive director and governor-designate with immediate effect. Kane, who retired from Lloyds Banking Group Plc in May 2011, will succeed Pat Molloy as governor with effect from June 29.

HSBC SECURITIES USA INC

The bank named Thomas Crystal U.S. head of High Yield Sales. Crystal, who joins from RBS Securities Inc, will be based in New York City and report to Cary Goodwin, head of U.S. credit sales.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The bank named Alexandre Huet global head of Strategic and Acquisition Finance effective immediately. He replaces Jean-Marc Giraud who was appointed head of the inspection and audit division at group level.