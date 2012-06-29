FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Barclays Capital, Coutts
June 29, 2012

MOVES- Barclays Capital, Coutts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

Kuno Kennel, Barcap’s Swiss market head, is leaving to become the chairman of Schwyzer Kantonalbank. Kennel had joined Barclays two years ago to build Barcap’s Swiss franc underwriting and trading business.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland group appointed Armando Rosselli executive director, head of tax and wealth structuring international. He will be based in London.

Rosselli joins Coutts from Credit Suisse, where he was head of wealth planning. His appointment will be effective from July 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
