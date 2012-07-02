FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2012

MOVES-Barclays, Oaktree Capital, UBS Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Marcus Agius quit as chairman of Britain’s third biggest bank after an interest rate rigging scandal.

OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP

The Los Angeles, California-based investment management company appointed Marna Whittington to its board of directors.

JARVIS SECURITIES

The financial services company appointed Joylon Christopher as its new finance director.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Malcolm Gordon as head of UK Institutional Client Relationship Management. Malcolm joined mid-June from Hermes Fund Managers.

