MOVES-Barclays, Just Retirement, Psigma Investment

July 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Bob Diamond quit as chief executive of Britain’s third largest bank with immediate effect on Tuesday, the highest-profile casualty of an interest rate-rigging scandal that spans more than a dozen major banks across the world.

CAIRN CAPITAL LTD

The London-based asset management and investment advisory firm hired Gerrit Gorp to lead its marketing in the Nordic and Benelux regions. Gerrit worked at Pictet Asset Management since 2005. His last position there was chief marketing officer for Northern Europe.

JUST RETIREMENT

The UK-based life insurance company appointed Alex Duncan as chief risk officer with effect from September. Duncan has worked with Old Mutual PLC for eight years in a number of roles including head of UK acquisitions.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment management company hired Nina Krishna as chief operating officer. Krishna has held senior positions at JP Morgan, UBS and recently worked at HSBC in Dubai as COO for Global Banking, Markets & Private Bank.