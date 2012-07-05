FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- HSBC, BNY Mellon, Ashcourt Rowan
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

MOVES- HSBC, BNY Mellon, Ashcourt Rowan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The bank named Paul Busby as head of Prime Services Sales, Americas. Busby previously worked with Bankers Trust and Deutsche Bank.

BNY MELLON

The wealth management firm hired Christopher Ross as a senior portfolio manager for its Washington office. The industry veteran has worked with Wells Fargo and Neuberger Berman.

ASHCOURT ROWAN

The firm appointed Chris Williams as chief executive of Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning and Christopher Jeffreys as chief executive at Ashcourt Rowan Asset Management.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The American financial services company named A Espinosa as head of foreign exchange quantitative research.

CAZENOVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

The asset management company hired Stephen Lucas as head of European sales, effective July 2. Lucas joins from London Limited where he worked as client director.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.