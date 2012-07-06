FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wainbridge, Neuberger Berman, Valad
July 6, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Wainbridge, Neuberger Berman, Valad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WAINBRIDGE HOLDINGS LTD

The investment management company appointed Jonathan Hardie as head of asset management and promoted Jay Patel to vice-president’s post. Hardie previously held positions at Westbrook Partners, Haslemere Estates and MEPC.

VALAD

The European real estate investment management company hired Andreas Hardt as head of Germany.

Michael Bruhn, former head of Nordics, was named chairman of the region. Mikael Fogemann, head of asset management, Nordic, for the last two years has been promoted to head the region.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The asset management company appointed Jenny Segal as managing director, head of institutional Europe. Segal joins from Old Mutual Asset Managers where she was head of institutional and hedge fund business. (Compiled by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)

