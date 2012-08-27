FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Arab Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 10:35 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-Arab Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ARAB BANK PLC

Jordan’s largest lender appointed Sabih al-Masri as chairman after the resignation of Abdel Hamid Shoman this month in a dispute over the chairman’s power.

Masri was previously deputy chairman of the bank.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The privately held financial institution named Michael Kim as the Chief Investment Officer of its wealth management business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
