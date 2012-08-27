MOVES-Arab Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jordan’s largest lender appointed Sabih al-Masri as chairman after the resignation of Abdel Hamid Shoman this month in a dispute over the chairman’s power.
Masri was previously deputy chairman of the bank.
The privately held financial institution named Michael Kim as the Chief Investment Officer of its wealth management business.